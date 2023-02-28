Countries
news richmond police id victim make arrest in old brook road murder
Virginia

Richmond Police ID victim, make arrest in Old Brook Road murder

Chris Graham
Published:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have identified the male who was found dead Saturday near the 4900 block of Old Brook Road.

On Feb. 23, Antajuan Hawkins, 20, of Henrico, was reported missing. Henrico Police notified Richmond Police Saturday at approximately 3:45 p.m., that he had been located, deceased, in a wooded area of the 4900 block of Old Brook Road, Pine Camp.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Richmond Police detectives have charged Randel Parker, 20, of Henrico, with stabbing while committing a felony.  Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

