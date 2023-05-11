Countries
newsrichmond police id victim in wednesday hit and run ask for help locating vehicle
Virginia

Richmond Police ID victim in Wednesday hit-and-run, ask for help locating vehicle

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run on Orcutt Lane on Wednesday as Ryan Howell, 28, of Richmond.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 5200 block of Orcutt Lane for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found an adult male, Howell, down and injured in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have determined he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Orcutt Lane. That vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The RPD Crash Team is asking for the public’s assistance to come forward with information about what they may have seen on or around Orcutt Lane that morning and asking residents to provide video from doorbell cameras nearby which may show the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.  All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

