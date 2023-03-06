Richmond Police ID victim in Feb. 26 crash, shooting

Richmond Police have identified the victim in the death investigation that occurred last month on Bainbridge Street as Migueal Bouldin, 27, of Richmond.

At approximately 5:08 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, police responded to the intersection of Bainbridge Street and West 13th Street for the report of a vehicle crash and shots fired. Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into multiple parked, unoccupied vehicles along Bainbridge Street. The vehicle also sustained damage from the gunfire.

Officers determined that at the time of the crash there were two occupants in the vehicle, and they were travelling eastbound. One victim sustained no injuries. The second victim, Bouldin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.