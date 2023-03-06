Countries
news richmond police id victim in feb 26 crash shooting
Virginia

Richmond Police ID victim in Feb. 26 crash, shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim in the death investigation that occurred last month on Bainbridge Street as Migueal Bouldin, 27, of Richmond.

At approximately 5:08 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, police responded to the intersection of Bainbridge Street and West 13th Street for the report of a vehicle crash and shots fired. Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into multiple parked, unoccupied vehicles along Bainbridge Street. The vehicle also sustained damage from the gunfire.

Officers determined that at the time of the crash there were two occupants in the vehicle, and they were travelling eastbound. One victim sustained no injuries. The second victim, Bouldin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

