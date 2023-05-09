Countries
newsrichmond police charge driver in pursuit that led to officer involved shooting
Virginia

Richmond Police charge driver in pursuit that led to officer-involved shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have charged the driver involved in a pursuit that led to an officer-involved shooting last week.

Giovanni Roggiero II, 31, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and with disregarding a signal by law enforcement to stop.

At approximately 4:44 p.m. on May 2, a Richmond Police Department patrol officer observed an adult male, Roggiero, driving a cement truck in a reckless manner in the area of West Broad and Thompson streets. The officer witnessed the cement truck cutting off vehicles, recklessly switching lanes and driving into oncoming traffic.

The officer, according to police, activated the marked police vehicle’s emergency equipment and attempted to stop Roggiero, who did not comply.

Moments later, Roggiero came to an aggressive stop, put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike the police vehicle twice before fleeing westbound on West Broad Street.

Police followed the truck and notified Henrico Police as the pursuit entered Henrico County.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Deane and Rodney roads, where two RPD vehicles and the cement truck collided. After the collision, an RPD officer fired a service weapon, striking the driver.

The adult male driver of the cement truck was transported to a local hospital with an injury that is considered life-threatening.

No officers were injured as a result of this incident.

The Henrico Police Department is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

Anyone with further with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

