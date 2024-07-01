Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Richmond Police announce two arrests in June 12 Hampton Street homicide
State/National

Richmond Police announce two arrests in June 12 Hampton Street homicide

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have made two arrests in connection with the homicide that occurred on Hampton Street last month.

Lavena Brown, 51 of Chesterfield, was arrested without incident with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task ForceDaquan Brunson, 25, of Richmond, was arrested by the National Park Police in Yorktown.

They have both been charged with the June 12 murder of Wilson Negron Jr., 46, of Henrico, and additional charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a carjacking.

Brunson has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Get Joe Biden to step down, and this is how Democrats can beat Donald Trump
2 Supreme Court gives presidents ‘absolute immunity’: ‘Immune, immune, immune’
3 New laws taking effect today: Car insurance, farm-use, disabled parking placards
4 Election 2024: Tim Kaine begins ‘Salute to Service’ tour, marks 30 years in elected office

Latest News

ben cline steve bannon
Politics, State/National

What does Ben Cline have to say about his buddy, Steve Bannon, going to prison?

Gene Zitver
nhra
Sports

Podcast: Update on NHRA legend John Force, review of Joey Logano’s 5-OT win

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins joins the show to update us on the status of NHRA legend John Force, who was seriously injured in a fiery crash in Richmond several days ago.

biden trump
Politics, State/National

Poll: Majorities want both Joe Biden, Donald Trump dumped from 2024 election ballot

Chris Graham

A new Suffolk University poll out today tells us that 51 percent of voters think Democrats should dump Joe Biden as their presidential nominee, confirming what a lot of people have been thinking lately.

State/National

Richmond law faculty, students secured exoneration for man wrongfully convicted 45 years ago

Rebecca Barnabi
rocket in space
Politics, State/National

To the moon: McClellan introduces legislation to standardize celestial time

Rebecca Barnabi
will ospreay swerve strickland forbidden door
Sports

Review: Match rankings, hits and misses from Sunday’s AEW ‘Forbidden Door’

Ray Petree
Bowman Hall exterior
Local

Bridgewater College to participate in Virginia Private College Week July 15 to 20

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status