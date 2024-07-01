Richmond Police announce two arrests in June 12 Hampton Street homicide

Richmond Police have made two arrests in connection with the homicide that occurred on Hampton Street last month.

Lavena Brown, 51 of Chesterfield, was arrested without incident with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Daquan Brunson, 25, of Richmond, was arrested by the National Park Police in Yorktown.

They have both been charged with the June 12 murder of Wilson Negron Jr., 46, of Henrico, and additional charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a carjacking.

Brunson has also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.