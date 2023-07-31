Countries
Richmond Police announce two arrests in July 24 murder on Saint James Street
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police announce two arrests in July 24 murder on Saint James Street

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the July 24 homicide of Terrance Willis Jr. on Saint James Street.

Rasheed Fleming, 22, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Sherron Noel, 19, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and shooting inside of an occupied vehicle.

Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.





Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

