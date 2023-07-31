Richmond Police announce two arrests in July 24 murder on Saint James Street

Richmond Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the July 24 homicide of Terrance Willis Jr. on Saint James Street.

Rasheed Fleming, 22, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Sherron Noel, 19, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and shooting inside of an occupied vehicle.

Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.