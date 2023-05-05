Richmond man, standing on sidewalk, killed when vehicle in collision strikes him

Richmond Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision last night that killed a Richmond man who standing on a nearby sidewalk.

Shawn Soares, 26, of Richmond, was killed after two vehicles that had been travelling westbound on West Main Street at 6:39 p.m. collided, forcing one to leave the roadway and strike a light pole and an adult male who was on the sidewalk.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to continue through to strike a nearby building.

Soares died at the scene, according to police.

Both vehicles remained on the scene. The investigators have not yet placed charges in this incident. The investigation continues.

West Main Street near Madison Street was closed for several hours as crews removed and replaced the pole.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.