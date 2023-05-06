Richmond Flying Squirrels get Friday night win over Altoona Curve, 3-1

The Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Altoona Curve, 3-1, Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (15-9) held the Curve (12-11) to three hits and allowed seven total baserunners in their second victory of the week.

Kai-Wei Teng held the Curve hitless through his four-inning start with one walk and two strikeouts.

In his two starts at The Diamond, Teng has allowed two baserunners over eight innings and has 10 strikeouts.

Reliever Nick Swiney started the fifth inning and allowed one run over 2.1 innings with four punchouts. Over 2.2 innings Blake Rivera closed out the night with one hit allowed and racked up three strikeouts.

How it happened

The Flying Squirrels piled two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 advantage. Riley Mahan launched an RBI double to right field and Carter Aldrete plated a run with a groundout.

Mahan followed with a sacrifice fly in the third against Altoona starter Aaron Shortridge (Loss, 2-2) to push the Flying Squirrels lead to 3-0.

The Curve cut the Richmond advantage to 3-1 in the fifth when Matt Gorski scored from third base off a wild pitch.

Next up

The Flying Squirrels face the Curve Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond. Saturday is the first Faith Night of the season where fans can come early for music and pre-game player testimonials. Enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences after the game presented by Chick-fil-A.

Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-0, 5.09) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Nick Dombkowski (0-0, 1.64).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.