Richmond blows two-run lead in ninth, loses in extras to Altoona, 5-4

The Richmond Flying Squirrels held a two-run lead into the ninth inning but fell to the Altoona Curve, 5-4, in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (25-31), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, allowed four straight runs to the Curve (30-25), the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and ended the series with a split.

In the top of the ninth inning, Abrahan Gutierrez blasted a two-run homer to even the score, 4-4, against Richmond reliever Jose Cruz.

Jimmy Glowenke hit a single to lead off the bottom of the ninth but Travis MacGregor (Win, 4-0) responded with three consecutive strikeouts to force extra innings.

The Curve started the 10th inning with two straight bunts against Blake Rivera (Loss, 1-2), including a sacrifice bunt to score Matt Fraizer from third, to capture a 5-4 advantage.

MacGregor held the Flying Squirrels scoreless with three flyouts and completed the Altoona comeback win.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Wade Meckler lined a single against Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas. In the next at-bat, Marco Luciano demolished a two-run home run to center field and pushed Richmond to a 2-0 lead.

Luciano has reached base in eight of his last 10 plate appearances and finished the day 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Curve trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth inning off an RBI single from Mason Martin.

Carter Williams and Hayden Cantrelle gathered back-to-back base hits to place runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh. Simon Whiteman drove in both runners with a two-RBI double to left field and upped the Richmond advantage to 4-1.

Altoona answered back with an RBI single from Liover Peguero to move the score to 4-2 in the eighth. It was the only run Carson Seymour allowed over four innings out of the bullpen with three looking strikeouts.

Richmond starter Landen Roupp racked up seven strikeouts, matching a season-high, over four innings with one run and three hits allowed.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before facing the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, for a six-game road series on Tuesday. Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 0.00) will make the start for Richmond against Bowie right-hander Houston Roth (1-2, 6.38). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday from Prince George’s Stadium.

