Rewind-Mania: The epic Ric Flair-Terry Funk ‘I Quit’ match from 1989

Ray Petree
This week on “Rewind Mania,” my cohost and I review Ric Flair’s epic “I Quit” match against Terry Funk from WCW’s “Clash of Champions IX.” 

This was the culmination of Flair’s rivalry with Funk in 1989, that began shortly after the “Nature Boy’s” match against Ricky Steamboat at “WrestleWar ’89.” Funk was one of the ringside judges in the match, alongside fellow former NWA World Heavyweight Champions Lou Thesz and Pat O’Connor. 

If you’d like to recommend matches for us to review on “Rewind Mania,” please email me at [email protected].

Funk had recently retired to pursue an acting career, appearing in notable films like “Over the Top” and “Roadhouse,” with stars like Sylvester Stallone and Patrick Swayze. Funk interrupted Flair’s celebration, issuing an impromptu challenge to the champion.

When Flair politely rebuffed him, Funk snapped—attacking the “Nature Boy” and delivering a pile driver onto a wooden table. At the time, the angle was unprecedented. Funk had returned to pro wrestling with a vengeance, aligning himself with Gary Hart to form the J-Tex Corporation.

Meanwhile, Flair spent two months on the shelf selling the after-effects of his injuries.

When he returned, the two began a near-four-month feud, culminating in this match.

 

