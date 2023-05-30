Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrepublican resolution passes to repeal epas final rule on vehicle standards
U.S./World

Republican resolution passes to repeal EPA’s final rule on vehicle standards

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
highway move over law Virginia
(© Patrick Daxenbichler – stock.adobe.com)

The House of Representatives voted 221 to 203 on S.J. Resolution 11, which would invoke the Congressional Review Act to repeal the Environmental Protection Agency’s Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Standards rule.

The rule’s aim is to reduce air quality impacts of heavy-duty engines by reducing dangerous nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution by nearly 50 percent by 2045.

Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan voted against S.J. Resolution 11, which is sponsored by Republicans.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s Heavy-Duty NOx Rule is commonsense, achievable, and long overdue, as we have not updated our NOx heavy-duty emission standards for more than twenty years,” McClellan said. “Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA has both the authority and obligation to protect the American people from dangerous sources of air pollution that could endanger public health or welfare; however, House Republicans seek to undermine that authority. I voted against S.J. Res. 11 to protect the health and well-being of Americans, especially the most vulnerable among us, who bear the brunt of environmental injustice.”

EPA’s final rule, passed in December 2022, includes protections for small business owners in the trucking industry and flexibilities for compliance, including:

  • NOx standards that are 80 percent lower than the current standards.
  • Longer useful life periods to allow manufacturers to improve durability of emission-related components.
  • Increased emission-related warranty periods to ensure better performance of emission control-related equipment over a longer period of time.

“S.J. Res. 11 is House Republicans’ last-ditch effort to abandon the progress we have made for the benefit of corporate polluters,” McClellan said. “What’s worse, this CRA would prevent the EPA or any future administration from taking meaningful action to curb dangerous NOx pollution from heavy-duty vehicles. As we continue fighting to lower our emissions and work toward our goal of a net-zero carbon economy, we cannot allow the Republicans to undermine the EPA’s authority.”

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County
2 News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule
3 Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal
4 Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame
5 Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Latest News

child fishing at lake
Culture

Fish for free (mostly) in Virginia June 2-4; streams and ponds open

Crystal Graham
drug alcohol overdose pills
U.S./World

U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide

Crystal Graham

The rate of U.S. deaths due to alcohol, drugs and suicide reached an all-time record in 2021, an increase of 11 percent, according to a new report.

richmond virginia
Virginia

FBI, Richmond Police seek information on suspects in series of armed robberies

Chris Graham

The FBI Richmond office and the Richmond Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify subjects responsible for a series of armed robberies throughout the Richmond area.

police investigation
Local

Charlottesville: Arrest made in connection with May 16 shots fired incident

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

New Market man charged with DUI, involuntary manslaughter in Sunday head-on crash

Chris Graham
virginia map
Culture

Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Culture

Richmond is No. 3 for American cities with a homicide rate problem

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy