Georgetown coach Ed Cooley is reportedly hiring former UVA Basketball assistant Jason Williford to his staff, though nothing is official on this with Georgetown Athletics.

This one isn’t news – Jeff Goodman reported that he’d heard this from a source back on April 30, so, six days ago.

I hope there’s no holdup from Georgetown on their end on this.

I’m disappointed for Williford, as I was for Kyle Guy and Isaiah Wilkins, that UVA Athletics couldn’t find a job for a guy who is a UVA Lifer.

ICYMI

Williford is a 1995 UVA alum, so, a year behind me, and he was the glue guy on those early 1990s Jeff Jones teams that went to a Sweet Sixteen and an Elite Eight during his four years on Grounds.

He returned to the alma mater in 2009 to serve as an assistant under Tony Bennett, and was on the staff for the next 16 years, including the awkward 2024-2025 season that began with Bennett quitting a couple of weeks before the first game, and pushing Carla Williams to go with another staff long-timer, Ron Sanchez, as the interim.

The 15-17 finish got everybody fired.

I assumed the folks over there would find Williford a job in the athletics department somewhere, maybe in fundraising.

I’ll assume here that Williford could have had that opportunity offered to him, but wants to stay in basketball.

Georgetown has been a coach-killer of late, of late being, the past decade or so.

Patrick Ewing replaced John Thompson III in 2017, and had one winning season and one NCAA Tournament appearance in six years.

Cooley is the latest guy to be given the reins. He was 9-23 in Year 1, in 2023-2024, but got the Hoyas back over .500, with an 18-16 finish, and an 8-12 mark in the Big East, this past season.