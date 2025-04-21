Home UVA Basketball: Isaiah Wilkins, finally, lands new job, at ACC rival, Cal
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Isaiah Wilkins, finally, lands new job, at ACC rival, Cal

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva bennett staff
Ron Sanchez, Tony Bennett and Isaiah Wilkins discuss strategy during a 2024 game. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

It took a couple of weeks, but Isaiah Wilkins, a double-’Hoo academically, and a double-’Hoo with respect to the UVA Basketball program, finally landed that opportunity that everybody tried to say he was leaving home for.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join Coach Madsen and his staff as we elevate this program to new heights,” Wilkins said in a statement issued by Cal Athletics announcing that he has been hired as an assistant coach there.

“Cal is truly a special place, rich in both tradition and excellence, and I’m ready to serve our student-athletes, the program and the university,” Wilkins said.

ICYMI

Wilkins was an assistant on the Tony Bennett and Ron Sanchez staffs for four years, two as a grad assistant under Bennett, then one year as a full assistant under Bennett, followed by a full year on the staff of Sanchez, when Sanchez succeeded Bennett in an interim role back in October.

Folks didn’t like it that I gave the new coach, Ryan Odom, hell over not retaining either Wilkins or Kyle Guy, who served as a special assistant on the Bennett and Sanchez staffs for the 2024-2025 season.

Guy is now at Nevada, working for coach Steve Alford out there.

ICYMI

ryan odom uva basketball
UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom. Photo: UVA Athletics

Odom, notably, still has one full-time assistant spot open on his staff.

I, notably, still have an active Freedom of Information Act request in with the University of Virginia to get access to correspondence between Odom, the AD at UVA Athletics, Carla Williams, and the deputy AD, Wally Walker, regarding the status of both Wilkins and Guy.

I made the request a week ago, and earlier today, the FOIA office at UVA wrote back to tell me that they’re going to need to charge me money to be able to answer the request, and others related to the contracts of the new associate head coach on Odom’s staff, Griff Aldrich, full-time assistants Bryce Crawford, Matt Henry and Darius Theus, recruiting coordinator Ahmad Thomas, director of analytics Matt Hart, video coordinator Billy Bales and director of basketball operations Kelsey Knoche.

Longwood already responded, at no charge, to my request for a copy of Aldrich’s contract from when he was the head coach at that school, and VCU responded, again, at no charge, for the contracts of Bales, Crawford, Henry, Knoche, Theus and Thomas, all of whom had worked under Odom at that school.

It kinda feels to me that the folks at UVA don’t want me getting the information that I’m asking for.

Which, OK with me.

I’ll make sure I get my money’s worth.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

washington DC MLK martin luther king memorial cherry blossom
Politics, Virginia

Richmond museum to open exhibit on Black Virginians; Trump aims to rewrite history

Crystal Graham
News

‘A great man and a great shepherd’: World mourns death of Pope Francis

Rebecca Barnabi

After celebrating Easter, the holiest Christian holiday, yesterday at the Vatican, Pope Francis died at age 88 Monday morning. 

Arts, Education, Local

‘Wonka Kids’: Westwood Hills Elementary presents first musical theater production

Rebecca Barnabi

Westwood Hills Elementary presents the school's first-ever musical, "Wonka Kids," with performances scheduled for April 25 to 27, 2025.

staunton april 19 rally
Local, Politics

Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security

Chris Graham
sunset park waynesboro trails
Virginia

Amherst County: Juvenile injured mountain biking, rescued from trail by Med-Flight 1

Crystal Graham
tractor trailer fire Shenandoah County Interstate 81
Virginia

Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81

Crystal Graham
Wallace Unamba uva football
Football

UVA Football: Tackle Wallace Unamba headed to Virginia after brief stint at UK

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status