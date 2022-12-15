Report: Dark chocolate bars may not be as healthy as you thought

Dark chocolate may not be as good for you as you thought, at least according to research from Consumer Reports released today.

In an article by Kevin Loria, it was reported that CR research found that some dark chocolate bars contain cadmium and lead – two heavy metals linked to health issues for children and adults.

Scientists with CR recently measured the amount of heavy metal in 28 dark chocolate bars – and detected cadmium and lead in all of them, according to the article.

CR tested a number of brands including Dove, Ghirardelli, Lindt, Godiva and Trader Joe’s, among others.

For 23 of the 28 tested, eating just one ounce a day would put an adult over the level that public health authorities say may be harmful for one metal. Five of the bars were above the levels for cadmium and lead.

Tunde Akinleye, the CR food safety researcher leading the project said the greatest danger is for pregnant people and young children because the metals may cause developmental problems, affect brain development and lead to a lower IQ.

Lead and cadmium can be found in other food such as sweet potatoes, spinach and carrots.

Akinleye said five of the dark chocolate bars in the test had relatively low amounts of lead and cadmium.

“That shows it’s possible for companies to make products with lower amounts of heavy metals- and for consumers to find safer products that they enjoy,” he said.

Chocolate test results

Safer choices

Mast Organic Dark Chocolate

Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight

Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate

High in both lead and cadmium

Theo Organic Pure Dark

Trader Joe’s The Dark Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate

Theo Organic Pure Dark Chocolate

Lily’s Extremely Dark Chocolate

Green & Black’s Organic Dark Chocolate

View other chocolate high in lead or cadmium in the report found here.

According to the report, dark chocolate tends to be higher in heavy metals than milk chocolate, probably because of its higher cacao content.

Researchers found that cacao plants take up cadmium from the soil but lead seems to get into cacao after the beans are harvested.

Michael J. DiBartolomeis, PhD, a toxicologist and former official at the California Department of Public Health who has researched heavy metals in chocolate, says that while he cautions pregnant people and children from eating dark chocolate, he doesn’t tell most people to give it up, just to know the risks and not overdo it.