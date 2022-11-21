Reece Beekman named ACC Basketball Player of the Week after big weekend in Vegas

What happened for Reece Beekman in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas, which, yes, it’s a bad cliche, but you had to say after his big weekend for Virginia as the ‘Hoos swept their way in the Continental Tire Main Event.

Beekman, who averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in Virginia’s wins over Baylor and Illinois, is this week’s ACC Basketball Player of the Week.

The third-year guard posted his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists against then-#5 Baylor as UVA recorded its first Top 5 win away from home since defeating then-#4 Duke 65-63 in Durham on Jan. 27, 2018.

Beekman finished with a game-high 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the win over the Illini. Thirteen of Beekman’s 17 points came in the second half, when he also recorded all three of his steals.

Now ranked #5 in the national polls, Virginia (4-0) hosts Maryland Eastern Shore (1-3) on Friday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.