Reality check: How the Baltimore Orioles need to approach the trade deadline

Breaking up is hard to do, but the Baltimore Orioles have no choice.

That became evident last weekend when the Orioles completed a 6-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday, then followed that debacle with an 11-0 loss to Miami Sunday afternoon.

But the weekend was most embarrassing for Baltimore for another reason. Miami outfielder Kyle Stowers, drafted by the Orioles in 2019, then never given a chance to become an everyday player, hit three homers and was 5-for-5 at the plate in Sunday’s debacle.

For the second time this season, Stowers was named Player of the Week in the National League, and Stowers (.293 BA, .911 OPS, 19 HRs, 54 RBIs in 2025) represented the Marlins on Tuesday night in the MLB All-Star Game.

Stowers and third baseman Connor Norby were traded last July at the trade deadline to Miami for starting pitcher Trevor Rogers.

Rogers got off to a horrific start with the Orioles, but has been solid after returning from a knee injury, posting a 1.53 ERA over six starts in 2025.

This might turn out to be a solid trade for both teams, but still, with Stowers having an All-Star season, the trade stings most Orioles fans.

Which leads us to this July and the trade deadline.

ICYMI

The Orioles need to be sellers, and here’s why.

Despite high expectations entering this season, injuries and underperformance have placed the club in a position where a mini-rebuild is needed.

Currently, the Orioles are 43-52, last in the AL East, and eight games out of even a wild-card playoff spot.

Translation: the Orioles aren’t making the American League playoffs this season.

Several key players, like designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn, a 2025 AL All-Star, and centerfielder Cedric Mullins are on expiring contracts and will attract a considerable amount of attention.

The first sign of a sell-off may have already happened when reliever Bryan Baker was shipped off to Tampa Bay for the No. 37 overall pick in Sunday’s MLB Draft.

At first glance, it was a confusing trade, as Baltimore gave up a solid reliever, under team control through the 2028 season.

However, it was a steep price to pay for the Rays, as the Orioles used the pick to draft Slater de Burn, an outfielder from Summit High School in Bend, Ore.

A Vanderbilt commit, de Burn is highly regarded, known mainly for his elite defense and speed.

Baltimore GM Mike Elias has been uncommitted about whether the club would be a seller at the deadline, but recently may have tipped his hand, saying, “I think the Baker trade may be a step in that direction.”

Ironically, the Orioles’ trade partner was the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays traded nine players last July, acquiring 16 in return, and only two were Major Leaguers.

One of the two, who was dealt to the Orioles in the offseason, is Dylan Carlson, who has spent time on the major league roster and is now at Triple-A Norfolk.

Baltimore, one of the most disappointing teams in baseball, is in a position to make a similar number of deals.

Elias, speaking to reporters before Tuesday’s All-Star game, said, “To whatever degree that we make trades, this is not something that was our plan, to be trading players off the Major League team in July. But we are responding and will see what the next few weeks bring.”

In addition to O’Hearn and Mullins, the club has other highly regarded players who are pending free agents, including starting pitchers Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano, as well as talented outfielder Ramon Laureano.

Last season, Tampa Bay addressed its immediate needs by expanding its talent base. The result is that the Rays are in solid playoff contention at the All-Star break.

Look for the Orioles to take a similar approach, to become contenders again in 2026.

Yes indeed, breaking up is hard to do.

But sometimes it’s the only way.