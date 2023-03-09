Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news radio teamafps chris graham scott german talk uva hoops on hoos talking
Sports

Radio: #TeamAFP’s Chris Graham, Scott German talk UVA hoops on ‘Hoos Talking’

Chris Graham
Published:

Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch and #TeamAFP’s Chris Graham and Scott German join Frank Maloney and Jim Hobgood on “Hoos Talking” to talk UVA hoops and the 2023 ACC Tournament.

Click here to listen.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

virginia tech nc state
Sports

NC State blows out Virginia Tech, advances to ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Chris Graham
armando bacot unc
Sports

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot on ankle injury: ‘Yeah, I’m ready to go’

Chris Graham

North Carolina star Armando Bacot left Wednesday’s 85-61 win over Boston College at the 4:34 mark of the first half after rolling his ankle, and went immediately into the locker room to get a lookover from the trainers.

police
Virginia

Virginia State Police: Speed, alcohol possible factors in Interstate 95 fatal crash

Chris Graham

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at the 82 mile marker in Richmond took the life of a Richmond man on Wednesday.

armando bacot
Sports

Preview: Virginia gets North Carolina in ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday

Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Baseball: #11 Virginia Tech finishes off mid-week sweep of UMass Lowell

Chris Graham
TikTok
U.S./World

War on TikTok: Lawmakers introduce legislation to monitor technology owned by foreign adversaries

Rebecca Barnabi
fire
Local

Open field brush fire in Albemarle County caused by fallen power line

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy