“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by AFP editor Chris Graham to break down the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket for a Tuesday.

“The Mark Moses Show” airs weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 107.9 FM/1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket. Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.

Listen