Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsprotecting seniors with the hiring of caregivers is focus of legislation
U.S./World

Senior living facilities need nursing assistants: Congress stepping in to help?

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
senior elderly eating alone lunch
(© kasto – stock.adobe.com)

The need for nursing assistants and orderlies is projected to rise 5 percent from 2021 to 2031 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Legislation was reintroduced by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner of Virginia and Tim Scott of South Carolina to amend overly restrictive regulations that bar certain senior living facilities from conducting training programs for in-house Certified Nurse Assistants. CNAs assist patients with daily activities.

The Ensuring Seniors’ Access to Quality Care Act would protect seniors by empowering nursing homes to better screen and vet potential employees with access to the National Practitioner Data Bank, a national criminal background check system.

“Seniors are some of the most vulnerable people in our society. As they get older and come to rely on assistance, they deserve quality and compassionate care from professionals who have the adequate experience and temperament,” Warner said. “This legislation will provide senior living facilities with the tools they need to hire staff without sacrificing quality care.”

The legislation would allow a senior living facility to reinstate its CNA training program if:

  1. The facility has corrected the deficiency for which the CMP was assessed;
  2. The deficiency for which the CMP was assessed did not result in an immediate risk to patient safety and is not the result of patient harm resulting from abuse or neglect;
  3. And the facility has not received a repeat deficiency related to direct patient harm in the preceding two-year period.

“Skilled nursing facilities across the country care for thousands of Americans as they live out their golden years. Ensuring these facilities can hire and train the best caregivers and provide exceptional service to for seniors — at no cost to the taxpayer — is a common sense, life-changing solution for our loved ones,” Scott said.

According to Melissa Green, Chief Clinical Officer of Trio Health Care, LLC, in Hot Springs, VA, and a nursing home operator who has facilities close to neighboring states, access to the NPDB would be extremely beneficial. She experienced an incident when it was revealed that an employee had stolen an identity to work as a nurse. Access to the NPDB would have alerted her to the actual nurse’s identity and that it was stolen.

“It would help prevent bad actors from hopping from state to state,” Green said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Headed to the OBX for Memorial Day? Damaged bridge to cause major traffic delays
2 Updated: Harrisonburg High School lockdown lifted after ‘altercation between students’
3 Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision
4 Podcast: NASCAR has itself another Bubba Wallace race problem
5 American horse racing missteps again: Preakness win overshadowed by death

Latest News

cancel
U.S./World

This cancel culture thing is proof that we’ve all lost our damn minds

Chris Graham
U.S./World

Amazon report: Small businesses are ‘backbone of the U.S. economy’

Rebecca Barnabi

More than 60 percent of sales in Amazon’s store are from independent sellers and reflected in its annual Small Business Empowerment Report.

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides take Wednesday matinee at Memphis, defeating Redbirds, 9-7

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (33-13) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (25-22), 9-7, on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.  

road construction
Local

Albemarle County: VDOT work on guardrail at U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout to impact traffic

Chris Graham
rivanna station futures
Local

Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project

Chris Graham
road closed
Local

Portion of Howardsville Turnpike will close May 31-June 29 for bridge replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
Dog on boat
U.S./World

Americans have ‘continued appetite for the outdoors,’ boating industry sees economic boom

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy