Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsprosecutors seek forfeiture of two big stone gap homes hubs for a narcotics conspiracy
Virginia

Prosecutors seek forfeiture of two Big Stone Gap homes: ‘Hubs for a narcotics conspiracy’

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Federal prosecutors have filed a civil complaint aimed at forcing the forfeiture of two Big Stone Gap homes connected to the November 2021 murder of a police officer.

Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler was responding to a welfare-check call at 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2021, at an address known locally as “the red house,” which was also well-known to police as the frequent subject of calls for service for civil disturbances, warrant service, welfare checks, overdoses, complaints of assaults and drug-related activities.

Upon arriving at the address, Chandler encountered a vehicle outside the residence and was immediately shot. He died later that evening from his injuries.

Following the shooting, law enforcement identified Michael Donivan White, then 34, as a suspect. White was later located at a motel in Kingsport, Tenn., and charged with murder.

Eighteen other people were charged on federal drug conspiracy and firearm counts in connection with the shooting.

In a complaint for forfeiture unsealed last week in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office brought a civil action against both 2505 Orr St. and 2512 Orr St. in Big Stone Gap, asking the court to forfeit the properties to the custody of the United States on the grounds that they were used to commit or facilitate criminal activities.

According to Christopher R. Kavanaugh, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, investigators have learned that revealed the two homes were “hubs for a narcotics conspiracy that funneled narcotics to Southwest Virginia, and the owners knew about it and allowed it to proceed.”

“In just the 15-month period prior to White’s death, there were approximately 78 calls for service for local police to respond to these two homes, including 911 calls,” Kavanaugh said. “The United States Attorney’s will continue to use all the federal laws and tools at our disposal to protect our communities and our citizens.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend
2 ‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring, with 300 open jobs
3 Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo
4 Reece Beekman impresses at NBA Draft Combine: He now has a decision to make
5 The only way this week’s ACC news makes sense: UVA, Virginia Tech, others end up in the SEC

Latest News

politics protest
Local

‘Taking the Dis Out of Discourse’: How we can return to civility in American politics

Rebecca Barnabi
twitter
U.S./World

New Twitter CEO to face multiple challenges including free speech, Musk, Meta

Crystal Graham

Twitter owner Elon Musk plans to step down as CEO soon, and advertising veteran Linda Yaccarino is ready to replace him in mid-June.

hotel lobby
U.S./World

Goodbye, COVID: Americans planning for vacations, booking hotel stays for the summer

Crystal Graham

Americans are hitting the road this summer – and returning to hotels after the health emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

trey morgan
Sports

VMI baseball looks to build on solid regular season at this week’s SoCon Tournament

Chris Graham
Culture

Environmental groups host Ride the Bus Week to encourage use of public transit

Rebecca Barnabi
classified documents
U.S./World

Too many government documents are ‘classified’: ‘The status quo is no longer tenable’

Chris Graham
reece beekman
Sports

Reece Beekman sides with Kadin Shedrick: How might impacts Beeks’ NBA-or-stay decision

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy