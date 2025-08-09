A high-speed pursuit, at times over 100 mph, caused a fleeing sedan to become airborne, injuring three people in Prince William County on Wednesday night.

The pursuit began at approximately 10:30 p.m. when a Honda sedan was spotted by a State Police trooper on Interstate 95 northbound. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the 158 mile-marker, but the vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound at speeds above 100 mph. The suspect vehicle continued onto Interstate 395 northbound, where it attempted to leave the interstate at exit 2A for Edsall Road.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve at the exit, causing the sedan to become airborne. The suspect vehicle then collided with another vehicle.

The occupants of the non-suspect vehicle, both of Springfield, suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Cameron D. Teach, 22, of Henrico, had to be extricated from the sedan. Teach was also taken to an area hospital.

Teach faces charges of felony eluding and reckless driving by speed. Additional charges are pending.