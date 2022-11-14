Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football

The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.

Where to watch?

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on ESPN.

What to know about Commanders

This team is becoming super competitive with the last five games all being decided by less than a touchdown. The three-point loss to the Vikings, at this point, speaks volumes considering the team is looking a Super Bowl contender after winning at Buffalo on Sunday. For Washington, it all comes down to how Taylor Heinicke plays. He is completing 63 percent of his passes and has five touchdowns to three interceptions this season. He’s had his moments, but he’s thrown an interception in three straight games and needs to know when to play a bit more conservatively. He has the potential to be a quality starter in this league though, and he’s playing for his job. Expect him to look composed early, but that Eagles defense will give him a lot of different looks.

What to know about Eagles

They are on fire. Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate with 68.2 percent of his passes being completed, throwing 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. On top of that, he has 326 rushing yards. Miles Sanders is well on his way to a 1,000 yard season at running back, and A.J. Brown is everything they thought he would be since getting him from the Titans. He’s got 43 catches for 718 yards and six scores, showing early chemistry with Hurts. This team has scored 24 points in four straight games, and that figures to continue in this one.

Prediction

Philadelphia 31, Washington 16