Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Preview: Virginia faces Florida on Friday in Charlotte in first test of season
Basketball, Podcasts, Sports

Preview: Virginia faces Florida on Friday in Charlotte in first test of season

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony bennett
Photo: UVA Athletics

Tony Bennett got an easy opening 40 minutes on Monday with the 80-50 win over Tarleton State to get a feel for his new-look roster and rotation.

Next up for Virginia: a Florida team that will give the ‘Hoos their first test of the 2023-2024 season.

The game tips at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Chris Graham on UVA Basketball

KenPom.com has Florida (1-0) 41st nationally, 12 spots below Virginia (1-0), at 29th.

The Gators, who won their opener on Monday, defeating Loyola Md., 93-73, were projected to finish eighth in the SEC in the preseason, which would have them likely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, given the depth of that conference.

UF coach Todd Golden is, like Bennett, still getting a feel for a new-look roster that has three transfers in the starting lineup and two freshmen getting bench minutes in his eight-man rotation.

The backcourt features 6’5” sophomore guard Riley Kugel, who averaged 9.9 points a game as a freshman in 2022-2023, and shot 37.6 percent from three last season.

Kugel led the Gators with 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in 34 minutes in the opener on Monday.

The point guard is 6’2” Iona transfer Walter Clayton, who averaged 16.8 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the floor and 43.1 percent from three for Rick Pitino in 2022-2023.

Clayton had nine points, six rebounds and five assists in the season opener.

The other starter in the backcourt is 6’4” junior Will Richard, who averaged 10.4 points per game last season, on 49.3 percent shooting from the floor and 39.8 percent from three.

Richard had a quiet night in the opener – three points on 1-of-4 shooting in 30 minutes.

6’5” sophomore guard Denzel Aberdeen got 16 minutes off the bench in the opener, also scoring three points.

Last season, Aberdeen averaged 3.4 minutes per game in 12 appearances for the Gators.

The frontcourt is … large, and a couple of the big guys can shoot it.

Marshall transfer Micah Handlogten, a 7’1” sophomore, had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from three in the win over Loyola.

The shooting from three is something new for Handlogten, who made one of his 12 attempts from behind the arc as a freshman last year.

The other big in the frontcourt is Seton Hall grad transfer Tyrese Samuel, a 6’10”, 239-pounder who averaged 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Pirates last season, and had 15 points and eight boards in the season opener.

The first big off the bench is another tall fellow – 6’11” freshman Alex Condon, who had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three, in the opener.

Golden also got 16 minutes off the bench from 6’9” freshman Thomas Haugh, who had six points in the opener.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia voters side with Democrats over Republicans, Youngkin, abortion restrictions
2 Scott Seaton win serves as rebuke to Augusta County Board of Supervisors
3 Staunton voters choose Adam Campbell for open seat on City Council
4 Memo to the dullards at the NCAA: Let JMU play in a damned bowl game, already
5 Tony Bennett confirms redshirts for Bliss, Gertrude, Robinson: ‘That’s the plan right now’

Latest News

augusta county
Local, News

Clerk’s Office offers free property notification service for Augusta County residents

Rebecca Barnabi
augusta county sheriff
Cops/Courts, Local

Suspect sought in alleged Augusta County road rage incident, assault with firearm

Crystal Graham

Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged road rage incident that took place at 10:47 p.m. last night in Stuarts Draft.

sex trafficking
Cops/Courts, U.S., Virginia

Man charged with leading sex trafficking network on I-81 in Virginia, seven other states

Crystal Graham

The FBI’s I-81 human trafficking task force has charged a man with using drug dependency to force at least five adult victims into commercial sex work.

justice scales legal in courtroom
Cops/Courts, Virginia

Trade secrets used to win bid for Dominion Peaker plant; three executives plead guilty

Crystal Graham
pouring a glass of milk
Health, U.S., Virginia

UVA researchers discover link between cardiovascular disease and common food allergies

Rebecca Barnabi
blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Local, Virginia, Weather

Blue Ridge Parkway bans backcountry campfires due to increased fire risk

Crystal Graham
missing person
Cops/Courts, Local

Search under way now in Stuarts Draft for Julia Anderson; missing since Saturday morning

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy