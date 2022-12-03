Preview: Baltimore Ravens face Denver Broncos, look to get back on track

The Baltimore Ravens’ four-game winning streak may be over, but they hope to start a new one on Sunday when they face the struggling Denver Broncos.

The Ravens lost to the Jaguars last week and are tied atop the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals at 7-4 while the Broncos enter at 3-8.

Where to watch?

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m., and you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket to access it if it isn’t on your local channel.

What to know about the Ravens

The turnover bug they had rid themselves of returned in the loss at Jacksonville in the form of two lost fumbles. It single-handedly cost them a win that they had in the bag. They’ll have to be careful because this Broncos defense has playmakers that can take the ball away as well. Expect a strong dose of the run game for Baltimore afer rushing for 162 yards last time out. The key will be just to play smart, and if they do, they’ll win rather comfortably.

What to know about the Broncos

They are quite horrendous offensively. They’ve got a strong defense, one that hasn’t allowed over 23 points in the last seven weeks. The issue is that Denver have scored at least 20 points just once in their last seven games, scoring 10 or less in four of them. It all starts with Russell Wilson, who has been horrible since his trade from Seattle. He is completing just 58.9 percent of his passes, six percent below his average. He has just eight touchdown passes on the season but averaged over 30 in the last five seasons.

Prediction

Baltimore 28, Denver 13