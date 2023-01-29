Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news preview 6 virginia has quick turnaround with big monday date at syracuse
Sports

Preview: #6 Virginia has quick turnaround with Big Monday date at Syracuse

Chris Graham
Published:
kadin shedrick
Photo: UVA Athletics

Syracuse has already lost four games at home, but North Carolina needed some help from the officials to escape the Dome with a 72-68 win last week.

The Orange (13-9, 6-5 ACC) get sixth-ranked Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) Monday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) with both teams on the short turnaround from games on Saturday.

Virginia won its game, a noon tip with Boston College, and was able to sit back and watch ‘Cuse play in prime time on the ACC Network, an 85-70 loss at Virginia Tech.

So, both teams had to travel from the Commonwealth to upstate New York. As it happens, Virginia may have the advantage just with a few more hours to let their afternoon game sink in.

Last time out

UVA defeated Syracuse 73-66 on Jan. 7. The Cavaliers led by as many as 23 in the second half, then went into a scoring lull for a seemingly endless 7:39 stretch as the Orange chipped away.

The outcome was never really in doubt despite the final score.

Tony Bennett played this one with his season-long starting lineup. It would be the next game, the Jan. 10 win over North Carolina, when he’d go with 6’8” forward Ben Vander Plas in place of 6’11” center Kadin Shedrick at the five spot, going small, as folks like to say.

Vander Plas, in the first matchup, had six points and four rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

BVP at five against the Syracuse zone could be primed for a big night.

Armaan Franklin led five ‘Hoos in double figures in the Jan. 7 win with 16 points.

Bennett used Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman in the free throw pocket area, and they combined for 18 assists.

This was the game where Bennett told freshman Isaac McKneely to take the parking brake off, and McKneely responded with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, all from three.

Syracuse got 19 points from Joe Girard and 18 points from freshman Judah Mintz.

Projections

  • Bart Torvik: Virginia 69-63, 74% win probability
  • ESPN BPI: Virginia +5.4, 71.4% win probability
  • Evan Miya: Virginia 70-65, 70.3% win probability
  • KenPom: Virginia 70-65, 66% win probability

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ashley lee
,

Fluvanna County teen reported missing: May be in the Virginia Beach area
Chris Graham
police
,

Charlottesville: Police investigating Saturday night murder of man in parked SUV
Chris Graham

A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parked SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street in Charlottesville late Saturday night.

tyre nichols

Tyre Nichols was killed by cops whose parents had warned them to be wary of cops
Chris Graham

It stands out, doesn’t it, that the cops who beat Tyre Nichols to death were all Black men?

ron desantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to expand the death penalty: Just say no
Perspectives
road

What happens to the rubber that wears off tires as cars, trucks roll down the road?
Perspectives
google

Does Google do enough to promote sustainability, carbon neutrality?
Perspectives
virginia tech men's basketball
,

Virginia Tech gets revenge on Syracuse, blow out Orange in Blacksburg
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy