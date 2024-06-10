Prepare for disasters by planning for all members of the family, including pets

VDOT is encouraging residents to make sure they have plans in place that include all members of their family before disaster strikes.

While hurricane season is officially underway in Virginia, preparedness is not limited to a single day or month, and now is the time to plan ahead for emergencies.

Consider who makes up your household, including older adults, children, individuals with disabilities and pets, and ensure everyone is prepared for disasters.

Stay informed about weather events and have your car prepared for emergency evacuations, which includes having a full tank of gas, jumper cables, cell phone charger and blanket. Develop emergency kits for your family by considering everyone’s individual needs.

Assess your needs and make a plan. Every family has different needs that affect what steps to take to prepare everyone for a disaster. Whether you care for pets, children or someone with a medical condition or disability, it’s important to know what the family needs to travel safely in an emergency evacuation. Figure out where you would go and what to bring when a disaster strikes.

Don’t forget your pets in your planning

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Ahead of an emergency, consider microchipping your pets or having a collar with tags to help locate them if they go missing. Stay up to date on pet vaccines.

When traveling during an emergency evacuation, pets should have their own emergency kit. Pets should be appropriately contained or harnessed during car rides and should not be in the front seat. Don’t leave pets alone in a parked vehicle.

Pet emergency kit: have the following items in a sturdy container ready to go ahead of a disaster: