Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Prepare for disasters by planning for all members of the family, including pets
Virginia

Prepare for disasters by planning for all members of the family, including pets

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
rain storm
(© Ajax9 – stock.adobe.com)

VDOT is encouraging residents to make sure they have plans in place that include all members of their family before disaster strikes.

While hurricane season is officially underway in Virginia, preparedness is not limited to a single day or month, and now is the time to plan ahead for emergencies.

Consider who makes up your household, including older adults, children, individuals with disabilities and pets, and ensure everyone is prepared for disasters.

Stay informed about weather events and have your car prepared for emergency evacuations, which includes having a full tank of gas, jumper cables, cell phone charger and blanket. Develop emergency kits for your family by considering everyone’s individual needs.

Assess your needs and make a plan. Every family has different needs that affect what steps to take to prepare everyone for a disaster. Whether you care for pets, children or someone with a medical condition or disability, it’s important to know what the family needs to travel safely in an emergency evacuation. Figure out where you would go and what to bring when a disaster strikes.

Don’t forget your pets in your planning

dog holding water or food bowl
(© alexei_tm – stock.adobe.com)

June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Ahead of an emergency, consider microchipping your pets or having a collar with tags to help locate them if they go missing. Stay up to date on pet vaccines.

When traveling during an emergency evacuation, pets should have their own emergency kit. Pets should be appropriately contained or harnessed during car rides and should not be in the front seat. Don’t leave pets alone in a parked vehicle.

Pet emergency kit: have the following items in a sturdy container ready to go ahead of a disaster:

  • Leashes, harnesses, and/or carriers to transport pets safely and ensure that they can’t escape
  • Food, drinking water, bowls, cat litter/pan and a can opener if your pet eats canned food
  • Medications and copies of medical records for each pet — which should also be digitized — stored in a waterproof container
  • Current photos of you with your pets in case they get lost to help eliminate mistaken identity and confusion
  • Information on feeding schedules, medical conditions, behavior problems, and the name and number of your veterinarian in case you must foster or board your pets
  • Pet bed and toys

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher
2 Griff O’Ferrall, about to make millions in the MLB Draft, grew up a big UVA fan
3 Mailbag: Readers weigh in on UVA throwing $80M at football ops center story
4 Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball
5 Virginia woman loses arm after shark attack in Florida on Friday

Latest News

police investigation
Local

McGhee sentenced in 2023 death; will serve 10 years in prison for role in for violent attack

Crystal Graham
chris graham rod mullins nascar header
Sports

Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball

Rod Mullins

AFP auto racing reporter Rod Mullins spent the weekend in Bristol at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, and takes us inside the action at Bristol Dragway.

police fire rescue on scene
Local

Two dogs dead after camper, vehicle fire this afternoon in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham

Two unoccupied campers and a vehicle sustained fire damage today in Albemarle County.

capitol insurrection
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Virginia father, son used water bottles, flagpoles in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol Police

Crystal Graham
jay woolfolk uva baseball
Sports

Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Virginia

Northern Virginia man, suspected drug dealer found guilty of murder

Crystal Graham
power line workers
Local

SVEC donates $26K to 12 Valley organizations for food, transportation, clothing

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status