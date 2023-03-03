Countries
news poll youngkin running distant third among virginia republicans in 2024 presidential race
Virginia

Youngkin running distant third among Virginia Republicans in 2024 presidential race

Chris Graham
Published:
glenn youngkin
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to run for president. Even his home-state Republicans don’t think he should.

A new Roanoke College poll has support among Virginia Republicans for a Youngkin 2024 presidential run at 42 percent, down 10 percentage points from November.

Former president Donald Trump leads among Virginia Republicans with a look ahead to 2024, with the support of 39 percent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is second, at 28 percent.

Youngkin is a distant third at 6 percent.

And this is with the poll registering Youngkin’s job approval among Virginia Republicans at 87 percent and his overall favorability among GOP voters at 85 percent.

This seems to suggest an additional hurdle for Youngkin with an eye toward 2024.

The first challenge for any fringe candidate is getting voters to even know who you are.

That Virginia Republicans know well who Youngkin is, like the job he’s doing as governor, and still don’t view him as a viable presidential candidate tells you that Youngkin just isn’t viewed as presidential material even among those who know him and like him.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

