Youngkin running distant third among Virginia Republicans in 2024 presidential race

Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to run for president. Even his home-state Republicans don’t think he should.

A new Roanoke College poll has support among Virginia Republicans for a Youngkin 2024 presidential run at 42 percent, down 10 percentage points from November.

Former president Donald Trump leads among Virginia Republicans with a look ahead to 2024, with the support of 39 percent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is second, at 28 percent.

Youngkin is a distant third at 6 percent.

And this is with the poll registering Youngkin’s job approval among Virginia Republicans at 87 percent and his overall favorability among GOP voters at 85 percent.

This seems to suggest an additional hurdle for Youngkin with an eye toward 2024.

The first challenge for any fringe candidate is getting voters to even know who you are.

That Virginia Republicans know well who Youngkin is, like the job he’s doing as governor, and still don’t view him as a viable presidential candidate tells you that Youngkin just isn’t viewed as presidential material even among those who know him and like him.