Podcast: Virginia basketball hits a brick wall in Chestnut Hill in ugly loss to BC

Hootie welcomes Chris Graham to the show to break down Virginia’s disappointing 63-48 loss at Boston College on Thursday.
Can the ‘Hoos get things back on track in time to get back in the ACC title race?
Hootie welcomes Chris Graham to the show to break down Virginia’s disappointing 63-48 loss at Boston College on Thursday.
Can the ‘Hoos get things back on track in time to get back in the ACC title race?
Richmond Police have identified the male who was shot on Minefee Street on Saturday and the female who was found dead in a residence on Minefee Street on Sunday.
The Chesterfield County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 31-year-old female.