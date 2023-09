UVA Football will be playing in Scott Stadium for the first time since the tragic Nov. 13 murders of football student-athletes Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

The Week 2 game with JMU will obviously be tinged with emotion for both sides.

Hootie and Chris Graham talk about the emotional aspect, and then get into the x’s and o’s involving the ‘Hoos and Dukes.

