Podcast: ‘The Lost Episodes of the XWF,’ the best wrestling promotion that you never got to see

Have you ever heard of the XWF? I hadn’t, until Mark Moses texted a link to a YouTube video promoting “The Lost Episodes of the XWF,” a short-lived promotion run by legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart that featured the likes of Hulk Hogan, AJ Styles, Curt Hennig, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and a host of other top stars from 2001.

The goal of Hart was to get a TV deal, but the promotion never did get there.

I joined Mark on his show today to talk about the XWF, and we also talked about my abbreviated stay at the College World Series in Omaha, and the gluttony that comes with the experience.

Podcast