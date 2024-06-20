Podcast: ‘The Lost Episodes of the XWF,’ the best wrestling promotion that you never got to see

Countries
Chris Graham
chris graham acc hoops Have you ever heard of the XWF? I hadn’t, until Mark Moses texted a link to a YouTube video promoting “The Lost Episodes of the XWF,” a short-lived promotion run by legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart that featured the likes of Hulk Hogan, AJ Styles, Curt Hennig, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and a host of other top stars from 2001.

The goal of Hart was to get a TV deal, but the promotion never did get there.

I joined Mark on his show today to talk about the XWF, and we also talked about my abbreviated stay at the College World Series in Omaha, and the gluttony that comes with the experience.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

