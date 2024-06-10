Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball

Rod and AFP editor Chris Graham also recap the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma, which was won by Kyle Larson, with Martin Truex Jr. running out of gas within sight of the finish line before he could finish as the runner-up.
Wrapping things up, the guys preview the 2024 College World Series, with a focus on the local teams – UVA, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.