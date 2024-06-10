Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball

AFP auto racing reporter Rod Mullins spent the weekend in Bristol at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, and takes us inside the action at Bristol Dragway.

Rod and AFP editor Chris Graham also recap the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma, which was won by Kyle Larson, with Martin Truex Jr. running out of gas within sight of the finish line before he could finish as the runner-up.

Wrapping things up, the guys preview the 2024 College World Series, with a focus on the local teams – UVA, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.

