Jeff Fife joins the show as the Voice of the Fans to try to pin down host Chris Graham on the big questions of the day on Virginia basketball.

The show previews tomorrow’s UVA-Duke showdown in JPJ, takes a deep dive into Tony Bennett’s approach with this team, tries to answer the question, What is this team’s ceiling, and lays out how the next few weeks need to go to get Virginia ideally situated for March Madness.

