Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Peer-to-peer mental health resource now available for farm families
Health, US/World

Peer-to-peer mental health resource now available for farm families

Crystal Graham
Published date:
farmer with umbrella
(© MP2 – stock.adobe.com)

Farmers face a unique set of challenges, and it can take a great deal of courage to speak up about mental health and ask for help.

Farming is tough even on the best of days, said Zippy Duvall, the American Farm Bureau Federation president at the annual convention of AFBF in Salt Lake City.

“And it can really be lonely out there sometimes, especially with the pressures that we face,” said Duvall.

Farm Bureau launched a Farm State of Mind platform as a resource for farmers struggling in rural communities.

A Florida farmer, and founder of the Mind your Melon mental health education program, spoke by video about his father’s death by suicide in his senior year of high school.

“I don’t know if he was overwhelmed by the bills, and checks that weren’t coming in because his strawberries were dying off. But it breaks my heart that my dad made a permanent decision out of a temporary issue,” said Marshal Sewel.

AFBF is also promoting a 24/7 peer-to-peer network and additional counseling services.

“This groundbreaking resource gives farm families access to an online community that understands the challenges that come with agricultural life,” said Matt Nuckols, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation safety coordinator.

“Farming is very challenging and often farmers are living in isolation or facing stigma about reaching out for help,” said Jessica Cabrera, AFBF managing director of member engagement. “Taking that first step to reach out is often the hardest step to take.”

For more information, visit farmstateofmind.org

 


If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org
For local mental health resources, visit AFP’s Project Mental Health page.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Stuarts Draft High School: Investigation ongoing into student over threat
2 We know how much Augusta County has spent to date on the March 20 FOIA case
3 Super Bowl TV records to be shattered, expert says, in part due to ‘The Swiftie Effect”
4 House Republican attempt to impeach Homeland Security secretary falls short
5 Podcast: Virginia moves up in the computers after big win over Miami

Latest News

homeless street tent
Business/Econ, Virginia

NOVA, other parts of Virginia receive funding from HUD for anti-homelessness initiative

Crystal Graham
mother nursing baby
Health, Virginia

What were the most popular baby names in Virginia in 2023? Now we know

Crystal Graham

What were the top baby names in the state of Virginia in 2023? The Office of Vital Records unveiled its list of top baby names for children born last year.

sex trafficking
Virginia

Survivor-led human trafficking summit offered at VCU in Richmond this week

Crystal Graham

The fourth annual Human Trafficking Summit will be held this week at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond.

jake groves uva
Basketball, Sports

UVA Basketball Notebook: Groves off the bench; Buchanan growing up; Bennett on D

Chris Graham
active shooter gun police
Cops & Courts, Schools, US/World

Jury finds Michigan mother of school shooter guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter

Rebecca Barnabi
liberty university
Football, Sports

Liberty Football adds 10 transfers, three prep signees to 2024 recruiting class

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Interstate 95 crash in Colonial Heights takes the life of Virginia man

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status