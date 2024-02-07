Peer-to-peer mental health resource now available for farm families

Farmers face a unique set of challenges, and it can take a great deal of courage to speak up about mental health and ask for help.

Farming is tough even on the best of days, said Zippy Duvall, the American Farm Bureau Federation president at the annual convention of AFBF in Salt Lake City.

“And it can really be lonely out there sometimes, especially with the pressures that we face,” said Duvall.

Farm Bureau launched a Farm State of Mind platform as a resource for farmers struggling in rural communities.

A Florida farmer, and founder of the Mind your Melon mental health education program, spoke by video about his father’s death by suicide in his senior year of high school.

“I don’t know if he was overwhelmed by the bills, and checks that weren’t coming in because his strawberries were dying off. But it breaks my heart that my dad made a permanent decision out of a temporary issue,” said Marshal Sewel.

AFBF is also promoting a 24/7 peer-to-peer network and additional counseling services.

“This groundbreaking resource gives farm families access to an online community that understands the challenges that come with agricultural life,” said Matt Nuckols, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation safety coordinator.

“Farming is very challenging and often farmers are living in isolation or facing stigma about reaching out for help,” said Jessica Cabrera, AFBF managing director of member engagement. “Taking that first step to reach out is often the hardest step to take.”

For more information, visit farmstateofmind.org



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

For local mental health resources, visit AFP’s Project Mental Health page.