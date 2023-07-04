Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspage county man arrested charged in connection to june 29 fire at gabes department store
Local

Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Chris Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg fire gabes suspect stillshots
Photos: Harrisonburg Police

A Page County man is in custody on charges related to the fire at Gabe’s Department Store in Harrisonburg last week.

Brandon Williams, 39, of Shenandoah, was arrested on Tuesday on two felony charges related to the June 29 fire.

According to Harrisonburg Police, the fire was reported in the home goods section of the Gabe’s located near the corner of East Market Street and University Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was found inside the structure. Two employees used fire extinguishers to control the fire prior to HFD’s arrival, and both were transported to the hospital for care with non-life-threatening injuries suffered while trying to extinguish the fire.

“I am extremely grateful for the hard work of our fire investigators to get an incredibly dangerous individual off the street,” HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said. “The brazen nature of this incident underscores how dangerous this person is to our community. I would also like to thank those individuals who contacted us with tips and information that helped us apprehend this suspect, and we appreciate our local media who helped us get the word out, speeding our identification of this individual.”

Estimates put damage totals at $30,000.

The store was occupied with customers at the time of the fire who safely evacuated.

The store closed Thursday, reopening Friday afternoon.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’
2 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto
3 Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard
4 Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ+ rights has another target: The 1964 Civil Rights Act
5 Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

FredNats Notebook: Nationals hitting the road to Delmarva for six

Chris Graham
fascism
Columns + Op/Eds

Echoes of the SS St. Louis today

Derek Royden

On May 13th, 1939, the SS St. Louis, a luxury cruise ship, departed Hamburg, Germany bound for Cuba, where its 937 passengers, most of them Jews fleeing Hitler’s Germany, expected to gain entry into the United States.

baltimore orioles
Sports

Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto

Chris Graham

Today seems like a good day to float a not-all-that-crazy Baltimore Orioles trade idea – a package of prospects for San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto.

Mountain Valley Pipeline
Politics, Virginia

Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’

Crystal Graham
Charlottesville
Local

Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office announces three new hires

Crystal Graham
Fourth of July food
Culture, U.S. + World

Make sure to implement food safety into your Fourth of July celebration

Crystal Graham
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels break ninth-inning tie, defeat Reading, 3-2

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy