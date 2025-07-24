An unusual crash in Page County early Tuesday claimed the life of a 42-year-old Luray woman.

Jennifer N. Atwood, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The fatal single-vehicle crash occurred at 12:52 a.m. on Kite Hollow Road.

Atwood was the driver of a 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage that was allegedly going in reverse on the road with the driver’s side door open.

The vehicle then drove off of the left side of the road and down an embankment, where it struck a tree.

Atwood was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.