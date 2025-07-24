Home Page County: 42-year-old Luray woman dead following unusual crash
Public Safety, Virginia

Page County: 42-year-old Luray woman dead following unusual crash

Crystal Graham
Photo: © justoomm/stock.adobe.com

An unusual crash in Page County early Tuesday claimed the life of a 42-year-old Luray woman.

Jennifer N. Atwood, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The fatal single-vehicle crash occurred at 12:52 a.m. on Kite Hollow Road.

Atwood was the driver of a 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage that was allegedly going in reverse on the road with the driver’s side door open.

The vehicle then drove off of the left side of the road and down an embankment, where it struck a tree.

Atwood was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

