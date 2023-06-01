Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsour virginia outdoors coalition to work to promote natural beauty in state
Virginia

Our Virginia Outdoors coalition to work to promote natural beauty in state

Crystal Graham
Published date:
hiking in woods
(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

Our Virginia Outdoors, a coalition of land trusts, trails advocates, outdoor recreation user organizations, Virginia Indian Tribes and conservation groups, has officially launched June Outdoors Month with Maribel Castañeda at the helm.

Virginia has a rich history of outdoor recreation, with more than 40 state parks, numerous trails and abundant wildlife.

Our Virginia Outdoors recognizes the importance of preserving these resources for future generations, while also promoting the benefits of outdoor recreation to the economy, mental and physical health, and overall quality of life.

Castañeda is a passionate public administrator with over a decade of experience in local and state government working in areas such as education, community development, board organization and constituent engagement. She holds a master’s in public administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a B.A. in International Affairs from James Madison University.

“I am honored to work with this group of passionate leaders, and we are thrilled to launch Our Virginia Outdoors during June Outdoors Month, a time when many Virginians are enjoying the great outdoors,” said Castañeda, coordinator for the coalition. “Our mission is to protect and promote Virginia’s natural beauty, and we believe that by working together, we can achieve this goal.”

The coalition’s mission is to promote Virginia’s outdoors for all, and to ensure that everyone has access to Virginia’s natural resources. They will pursue this mission by establishing the importance of outdoor recreation, advancing dedicated funding for natural resources, shaping policy solutions and building a diverse and strong coalition.

The coalition plans to work with lawmakers, businesses and community organizations to promote policies that protect Virginia’s natural resources, increase access to outdoor recreation opportunities, and support a thriving outdoor recreation economy.

For more information about Our Virginia Outdoors, visit www.ourvirginiaoutdoors.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

food grocery store
Virginia

Food bank representatives, community leaders share nutrition priorities for 2023 Farm Bill

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides defeat Gwinnett in Thursday matinee, 5-2, make it three of four this week

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (38-16) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (23-31), 5-2, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park, making it three out of four so far this week for the Tides.

U.S./World

COVID-19 invited itself to CDC epidemiology conference in Atlanta

Rebecca Barnabi

An uninvited guest made an appearance in late April at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conference.

cm punk
Sports

CM Punk is officially back in AEW: Why Tony Khan gave away the big secret now

Chris Graham
Virginia Tech Sports Broadcasting students
Sports

They used to ‘pretend’: Now a pair of Virginia Tech students are excelling as broadcasters

Crystal Graham
climate change planet earth protest rally
Local

JMU expert: Mental Health Awareness Month ends, climate anxiety discussion not over

Crystal Graham
soybeans in farmer's hands
Virginia

Drought watch advisory lifted for majority of Virginia, planting delays minimal

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy