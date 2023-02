The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 58-year-old male.

Tony Curtis Dickerson was last seen on Feb. 7. He has a tattoo of a panther and the word “Diablo” on his left arm.

Dickerson is known to frequent the Gordonsville/Orange County area. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Dickerson’s whereabouts, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1234. VAA23-0187