Opioid strips discovered in book spine shipped to inmate at Virginia state prison

The Virginia Department of Corrections discovered 36 strips of buprenorphine located within the spine of a book being sent to an inmate housed at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County.

On Dec. 12, the discovery was made by VADOC’s centralized mail unit. Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, acute pain and chronic pain.

VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center has stopped more than 100 pieces of mail containing suspected drugs from entering facilities this year

“I would like to thank the VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center employees for preventing this item from getting into our facility,” said Director Chad Dotson. “The department will continue to work to prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into all facilities, fostering a safe and secure environment for both employees and inmates.”

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident.

No additional information is available.