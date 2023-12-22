Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Opioid strips discovered in book spine shipped to inmate at Virginia state prison
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Opioid strips discovered in book spine shipped to inmate at Virginia state prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
opioid crisis
Photo Credit: Robert Wilson

The Virginia Department of Corrections discovered 36 strips of buprenorphine located within the spine of a book being sent to an inmate housed at Red Onion State Prison in Wise County.

On Dec. 12, the discovery was made by VADOC’s centralized mail unit. Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, acute pain and chronic pain.

VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center has stopped more than 100 pieces of mail containing suspected drugs from entering facilities this year

“I would like to thank the VADOC’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center employees for preventing this item from getting into our facility,” said Director Chad Dotson. “The department will continue to work to prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into all facilities, fostering a safe and secure environment for both employees and inmates.”

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident.

No additional information is available.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
2 ‘I was in shock’: Fredericksburg native Huntley rocks season 24 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ for the win
3 Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax
4 Elliott’s one recruiting success: Keeping the guys he can’t afford to lose in-house
5 ODU Basketball coach Jeff Jones in hospital after suffering heart attack in Hawaii

Latest News

missing person
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Virginia State Police seek information on missing Covington man

Chris Graham
football money
Football, Sports

Florida State files suit against ACC: School trying to badmouth its way out of the league

Chris Graham

Florida State, with no apparent place to go, filed a quixotic lawsuit against the ACC on Friday, challenging the grant of media rights that its members, including FSU, agreed to in 2016 in an effort to secure the conference’s long-term future.

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia bounces back from Wofford loss, drills Fordham

Scott Ratcliffe

UVA (8-3) torched the nets against the Rams at John Paul Jones Arena en route to a 82-56 bounceback win.

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?

Chris Graham
lgbtq+ court
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

LGBTQ: Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Washington law prohibiting conversion ‘therapy’

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead after vehicle runs off road, struck head on by van in Powhatan County

Crystal Graham
house for sale
Arts & Media, Virginia

Home sales in Commonwealth continue slow decline as inventory lessens in some areas

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status