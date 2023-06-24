Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsone man show on life of carter stanley comes to waynesboro public library
Culture

One-man show on life of Carter Stanley comes to Waynesboro Public Library

Crystal Graham
Published date:
gary reid
Gary Reid/Photo by Susan Saandholland

The Waynesboro Public Library presents a free performance of the one-man show A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley on July 8 at 11 a.m.

The program uses a mix of storytelling and music to bring to life the saga of an Appalachian Mountain Music treasure.

A Life of Sorrow is the creation of Roanoke actor Gary Reid. A bluegrass enthusiast and historian for more than 45 years, he is regarded as the foremost authority on the music of the Stanley Brothers.

Carter Stanley was the front man for the legendary Stanley Brothers duo. Raised in the coalfields of Appalachia during the hardscrabble days of the Great Depression, the bright lights of a country stage raised the hairs on the back of a 10-year-old’s neck. A decade later, his musical expression of choice was a new phenomenon known to many as the high lonesome sound, what would come to be known the world over as bluegrass. He played the music, he wrote the songs, and ultimately, he self-destructed.

In 2009, Reid conceived the idea of putting together a one-man show about Carter Stanley. Launched on Sept. 10, 2014, A Life of Sorrow has enjoyed more than 100 performances at theaters, festivals, libraries and museums in 17 states and three Canadian provinces.

Reid has also published a book The Music of the Stanley Brothers tracing Carter and Ralph Stanley’s 20-year recording history.

As a long-time fan of the music of Carter and Ralph Stanley, Reid has spent years collecting memorabilia of the brothers and has all of their single and album releases as well as 80 hours of live recordings and close to 500 photos.

Reid enjoys meeting and talking with fans who knew or saw the Stanley Brothers in years gone by and encourages them to bring photos to the show and share.

The Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro.

For more information, call (540) 942-6746 or visit the library’s website.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 An adoption story: Rockingham County couple open their hearts to foster and ‘fail’
2 Albemarle County murder victim ID’d as homeless day shelter manager
3 Family feud of 20+ years pits restaurant owners against each other in Facebook spat
4 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
5 Tony Bennett not getting Jarin Stevenson isn’t the worst thing in the world

Latest News

podcast
Culture

WTJU 91.1 FM wins four Alliance for Community Media national awards 

Crystal Graham
happy dog on leash
Local

Waynesboro leaders to address ‘illegal’ animal shelter fees in Monday ordinance review

Chris Graham

Waynesboro will be the first to take a stab at updating its animal control ordinance to address what one local leader says could be up to $1 million “illegal fees” that have been assessed that have been assessed on local animal owners whose pets have ended up in animal shelters over the past 20 years.

virginia museum of history and culture new
Culture

Museum releases guidelines, application for Commonwealth History Fund grants

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture encourages organizations that wish to receive funding to begin planning now.

Carolyn McGrath
Culture

Charlottesville author’s book available through early release with bookshop

Crystal Graham
roe v wade
U.S./World

Roe v. Wade anniversary: Legislators push to restore the right to seek abortion care

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of June 26-30

Chris Graham
missing
Virginia

Bristol Police searching for missing autistic 13-year-old who was with father

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy