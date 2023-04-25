Ohio man charged after trying to burn down a church due to scheduled drag show event

An Ohio man has been charged after attempting to burn down a church that was scheduled to hold drag show events.

According to court documents, Aimenn D. Penny, 20, of Alliance, Ohio, attempted to burn Community Church of Chesterland, in Chesterland, Ohio, to the ground after learning the church was holding multiple drag show events.

Penny was initially arrested and charged with federal offenses on March 31.

Penny has been charged with violating the Church Arson Prevention Act, one count of using fire to commit a federal felony, one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device.

Penny faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison for the violation of the Church Arson Prevention Act. Penny also faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison for the malicious use of explosive materials charge and up to 10 years in prison for the possession of a destructive device charge. If convicted of using fire to commit a federal felony, Penny faces a 10-year mandatory prison sentence that will run consecutively with any other prison term imposed.