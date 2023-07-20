Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Officer-involved shooting leads to death of 27-year-old Rockingham County man
Local

Officer-involved shooting leads to death of 27-year-old Rockingham County man

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

A 27-year-old Rockingham County man is dead after he allegedly reached for a pistol and did not comply with instructions leading the deputy attempting to take the man into custody to fire his service weapon.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, a deputy attempted to take Justin Scott Lantz into custody on Rock Fence Lane at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the deputy, Lantz repeatedly stated that he would not be taken into custody and then actively resisted the attempt by the deputy to do so in a safe manner.

The subject went toward a pistol that was laying on top of a small table nearby and was told by the deputy not to touch it, Hutcheson said in a news release. The deputy said the subject did not comply with the instructions and did so anyway.

The deputy fired his service weapon at the subject at that time.

Emergency personnel were immediately called and quickly responded to the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and after attempts to treat the subject were unsuccessful, he was declared to be deceased.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the incident. The name of the deputy involved in the shooting was not released.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Top D3 catcher Jacob Ference commits to ‘Hoos off the transfer portal

Chris Graham
podcast
Sports

Podcast: Lots of UVA basketball, football recruiting news to roll through this week

Jerry Ratcliffe

Hootie and Scott have been busy trying to keep up with all of the news on the recruiting front for Tony Bennett with UVA basketball and Tony Elliott with UVA football.

Sydney "Sundance" Smith
Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’

Chris Graham

Sydney “Sundance” Smith, an MMA and bare knuckles fighter and Augusta County native, will fight in a featured bout on the BKFC 48 card on Aug. 11.

gray avenue staunton fire
Local

Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Virginia

Richmond couple charged with human trafficking, forced labor, physical abuse of gas station employee

Crystal Graham
family summer camping trip
Culture, Virginia

Virginia State Parks offer summer getaway complete with water, stargazing

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
Local

$35K grant to help homeowners, renters reduce household energy burden

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy