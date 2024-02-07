NOVA, other parts of Virginia receive funding from HUD for anti-homelessness initiative

Nearly $1.8 million in federal grants will be dispersed in Loudoun and Prince William counties. The grants are for housing assistance and supportive services offered to Virginians battling homelessness.

The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program as a part of a larger anti-homelessness initiative from the Biden-Harris administration.

“I’m pleased to see robust federal resources being invested in our district to support stable housing and expand supportive services for Virginians experiencing homelessness,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-10-VA). “This support goes to the providers in our communities working directly with those facing housing challenges, where the resources can make the greatest impact. I’m grateful for their important work and look forward to continuing to help address housing access and affordability in our region.”

Loudoun County received $174,319, and Prince William County received $1,621,003.

The $174,319 for Loudoun County will support permanent supportive housing.

The $1,621,003 that is headed to Prince William County will support several different initiatives, including approximately $300,000 to the Woodbridge-based non-profit StreetLight Community Outreach Ministries which provides supportive services to people experiencing homelessness in the county; and $36,230 to the Homeless Management Information System, a software application that records and stores information on the needs of local residents experiencing a housing crisis.

The funding announced today is a part of a larger $3.16 billion initiative by the Biden-Harris administration to support more than 7,000 communities across the nation, making it the largest federal investment to combat homelessness in the program’s history.

Virginia federal grants

In total, Virginia received $38,545,915 in federal grants.