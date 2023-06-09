Countries
Sports

Norfolk Tides win delayed series opener with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 5-3

Chris Graham
(© AJ – stock.adobe.com)

The Norfolk Tides (41-17) defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (27-31), 5-3, on Thursday night at PNC Field.

The Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, opened up the series with the win after having Tuesday and Wednesday’s game postponed due to air quality.

The first scoring of the game came from the Tides in the top of fourth. Joey Ortiz broke the scoring open with a solo home run. Hudson Haskin launched a solo home run himself a couple batters later, making it a 2-0 game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, tied the game up in the fifth when Elijah Durham knocked a two-run single in te fifth. They took the lead when Franchy Cordero knocked an RBI single in the sixth to make it 3-2.

The Tides couldn’t respond until the eighth when Jose Godoy tied the game up on an RBI single in the eighth to make it 3-3. The Tides scored two more in the ninth, including Heston Kjerstad’s first Triple-A hit. He scored on an RBI triple by Jordan Westburg. Joey Ortiz capped the scoring with an RBI single to put the final score at 5-3.

Game Notes

Getting his first home run in his return to Norfolk was Joey Ortiz, who finished the night going 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single…he’s hit safely in four of his last five games in Triple, hitting .263 (5-for-19) with five runs, a double, two home runs, four RBI three walks.

In his first game back with Norfolk, Hudson Haskin went 1-for-5 with a solo home run…he’s hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, hitting .429 (15-for-35) with nine runs, four doubles, a triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, five walks and is slashing .524/.771/1.295.

Next Up

Norfolk is schedule to play four more games this series but all games are uncertain. As of now, game two of the series is set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

