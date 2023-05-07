Norfolk Tides stay hot, walking off Durham Bulls, 5-4

The Norfolk Tides (24-8) defeated the Durham Bulls (17-15), 5-4, in 10 innings on Sunday at Harbor Park.

The Tides went to extra-innings after a ninth-inning comeback and then walked-off in the 10th on an RBI single by Terrin Vavra.

Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, closes out the series winning five of six games.

The Tides were able to score a run in the first by taking advantage of the new ABS challenge rules. With two outs, a full count and a runner on first, Jordan Westburg took a pitch that was originally called strike three to end the inning. Westburg successfully challenged the call and earned the walk.

Ryan O’Hearn followed with an RBI single, giving Norfolk the 1-0 lead.

Durham took the lead with three runs in the fourth. With runners on the corner, Jonathan Aranda ripped a two-run double to take the lead. They doubled their lead after Kyle Manzardo hit an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Bruce Zimmermann earned a quality start for the Tides, going six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

The Bulls would score another run in the seventh when Nick Dini walked with the bases loaded. Norfolk did get that run back in the bottom-half when O’Hearn ripped an RBI double to make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Connor Norby came in clutch with a two-run homer to tie the game and forced extra innings.

With two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Vavra ripped an RBI single up the middle to score the game-winning run.

The walk-off by Vavra was the first of the season for the Tides, and it was Vavra’s second career walk-off for the Tides, with the other happening last season in Game 1 of a doubleheader on July 14 vs. Worcester.

Vavra finished the day 3-for-6 with a run, a double and the walk-off RBI single.

O’Hearn, who went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI, has reached base safely in each of the 11 games played with Norfolk, becoming the third Tide this season to have double digit games in an on-base streak.

After a league off day tomorrow, the Tides head to Jacksonville for a six-game road trip. The Tides have not announced their starter yet, while Jacksonville is scheduled to throw RHP Jeff Lindgren (3-1, 4.57 ERA).

First pitch on Tuesday is 7:05 p.m.