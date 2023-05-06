Countries
newsnorfolk tides fall 2 1 to durham bulls snapping six game winning streak
Sports

Norfolk Tides fall, 2-1, to Durham Bulls, snapping six-game winning streak

Chris Graham
Published date:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (22-8) fell to the Durham Bulls (17-13), 2-1, on Friday night at Harbor Park, snapping the Tides’ six-game winning streak.

The Tides left runners on second and third in the eighth and the bases loaded in the ninth but couldn’t execute the comeback.

Two pitchers with significant Major League pitching experience took the hill for each side, with Cole Irvin getting the starting nod for the Tides and Tyler Glasnow making a rehab start for the Bulls, his first appearance in a regular season game at any level this season.

While Glasnow exited in the third because of a pitch limit, he did not allow a run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Irvin went 7.0 innings and allowed the two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four.

Colton Cowser went 0-for-3 with two walks, with the walks extending his on-base streak to 24 games. In that span (since April 5), he’s hitting .356 (31-for-87) with 29 runs, six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 21 RBI, 23 walks, a hit-by-pitch and is slashing .500/.621/1.121.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

