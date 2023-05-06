Norfolk Tides fall, 2-1, to Durham Bulls, snapping six-game winning streak

The Norfolk Tides (22-8) fell to the Durham Bulls (17-13), 2-1, on Friday night at Harbor Park, snapping the Tides’ six-game winning streak.

The Tides left runners on second and third in the eighth and the bases loaded in the ninth but couldn’t execute the comeback.

Two pitchers with significant Major League pitching experience took the hill for each side, with Cole Irvin getting the starting nod for the Tides and Tyler Glasnow making a rehab start for the Bulls, his first appearance in a regular season game at any level this season.

While Glasnow exited in the third because of a pitch limit, he did not allow a run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Irvin went 7.0 innings and allowed the two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four.

Colton Cowser went 0-for-3 with two walks, with the walks extending his on-base streak to 24 games. In that span (since April 5), he’s hitting .356 (31-for-87) with 29 runs, six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 21 RBI, 23 walks, a hit-by-pitch and is slashing .500/.621/1.121.