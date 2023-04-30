Norfolk Tides, behind team-record 24 hits, blasts Charlotte, 20-1

The Norfolk Tides (18-7), on the strength of a franchise-record 24 hits, defeated the Charlotte Knights (12-14), 20-1, on Saturday night at Truist Field.

An eight-run second, highlighted by a grand slam from Daz Cameron, staked the Tides to a 10-0 lead, and it was a cakewalk from there.

Lewin Díaz went deep in the fourth, a solo home run, to make it 11-0.

Colton Cowser had a pair of two-run doubles, one in the first, the other in the fifth, for the Tides, who will look to take the series in Sunday’s finale behind right-hander Chris Vallimont (1-0, 2.45 ERA).