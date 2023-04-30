Countries
newsnorfolk tides behind team record 24 hits blasts charlotte 20 1
Sports

Norfolk Tides, behind team-record 24 hits, blasts Charlotte, 20-1

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (18-7), on the strength of a franchise-record 24 hits, defeated the Charlotte Knights (12-14), 20-1, on Saturday night at Truist Field.

An eight-run second, highlighted by a grand slam from Daz Cameron, staked the Tides to a 10-0 lead, and it was a cakewalk from there.

Lewin Díaz went deep in the fourth, a solo home run, to make it 11-0.

Colton Cowser had a pair of two-run doubles, one in the first, the other in the fifth, for the Tides, who will look to take the series in Sunday’s finale behind right-hander Chris Vallimont (1-0, 2.45 ERA).

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

