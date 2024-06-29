Norfolk Tides’ bats go silent in 9-2 loss to Charlotte

The Norfolk Tides, held to four hits on the night, lost to the Charlotte Knights, 9-2, on Friday at Harbor Park.

Charlotte, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to two straight one-out singles and an RBI hit by Chuckie Robinson that brought home former Washington Nationals infielder Wilmer Difo.

Another infield single from Bryan Ramos scored Colson Montgomery to make it 2-0 Knights, and a bases-loaded walk issued to Jared Walsh gave Charlotte a 3-0 advantage.

Zach Remillard followed with a bases-clearing double, and Mark Payton capped off the inning with an RBI single to make it 7-0 Knights.

They would cruise from there.

Top Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run. Since June 8 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Holliday (.274/.444/.467, .911 OPS, 7 HRs, 28 RBIs) has reached base safely in seven straight games.