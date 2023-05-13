Norfolk Police investigating shooting at a 7-Eleven that killed one, injured employee

Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, and another injured.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the report of a shooting inside of the 7-Eleven store located at 1088 W. 26th St. When officers arrived, they found an employee, a 22-year-old man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

First responders located a second man outside of the store who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man, later identified as Walter E. Painter, 25, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.