Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsnorfolk police investigating shooting at a 7 eleven that killed one injured employee
Virginia

Norfolk Police investigating shooting at a 7-Eleven that killed one, injured employee

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, and another injured.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the report of a shooting inside of the 7-Eleven store located at 1088 W. 26th St. When officers arrived, they found an employee, a 22-year-old man, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

First responders located a second man outside of the store who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man, later identified as Walter E. Painter, 25, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Warner, Kaine blast House Republicans on ‘irresponsible’ debt-ceiling brinksmanship
2 Albemarle County: Barboursville man in custody on rape, abduction charges
3 Virginia DEQ working to clean up nine illicit dump sites in Richmond, Henrico County
4 Harrisonburg man arrested, charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case
5 Does Virginia have a real chance to land five-star hoops recruit Jarin Stevenson?

Latest News

Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano
Local

Albemarle County: Barboursville man in custody on rape, abduction charges

Chris Graham
congress money
U.S./World

Warner, Kaine blast House Republicans on ‘irresponsible’ debt-ceiling brinksmanship

Chris Graham

House Republicans, trying to pretend to be serious about government spending, after four years of spending like drunken sailors at the direction of Donald Trump, are threatening to have the U.S. government default on its debts if Democrats don’t agree to spending cuts that they haven’t exactly spelled out.

road construction
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Updated schedule of VDOT road work for May 15-19

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

Atlantic striped bass
U.S./World

East Coast fisheries managers move to curtail Atlantic ﻿striped bass catch

Timothy Wheeler
illegal dumping richmond
Virginia

Virginia DEQ working to clean up nine illicit dump sites in Richmond, Henrico County

Chris Graham
police emergency fire
Virginia

VSP: Franklin County crash takes life of Wirtz man, injures two others

Chris Graham
prison jail
U.S./World

Missouri man who ran child sex abuse websites convicted; faces life in prison

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy