Norfolk Police identify pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night

The Norfolk Police Department has released the name of pedestrian who died Tuesday night after being hit by a car.

Amanda A. Godfrey, 40, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred on the 1600 block of Wilson Road at approximately 10:10 p.m.

The investigation showed that Godfrey had been hit by a car, and the car fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives are looking for a dark-colored mid-size SUV, and ask anyone with information about this hit-and-run to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.