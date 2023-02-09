Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot

A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete.

Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.

According to police, Taylor ran his car over a concrete bumper and struck Nicola Vidal, an ODU tennis player who had stopped at the convenience store to buy snacks while celebrating a win in a tennis match earlier in the day.

Taylor, according to investigators, did not know Vidal.

The force of the car strike shattered a stone trash can, broke Vidal’s leg, and cut his femoral artery, an injury that often leads to death from blood loss.

Taylor backed up and drove off while Vidal’s teammates rushed to help him, and according to doctors, Vidal would have died, but a former Eagle Scout with a military background and extensive first aid knowledge was nearby and able to keep the bleeding under control until paramedics arrived.

The 7-Eleven assistant manager on shift later provided a description of Taylor and his vehicle to Norfolk Police.

The manager is the one who told investigators that Taylor’s behavior before the crash made her uncomfortable to the point that she phoned and warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.

Vidal underwent extensive surgery at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and doctors were able to save his leg. After undergoing extensive physical therapy and being left with a large scar, Vidal was able to return to class and the team, and was named first-team All-Conference USA in doubles for the third straight time in 2022.

Taylor was convicted by a Norfolk jury of felony hit-and-run on Monday. He is docketed for sentencing on April 7.

“A Norfolk jury has convicted Mr. Taylor of a crime that, but for the heroic efforts of a Good Samaritan, would have killed the victim,” Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said. “I am grateful to that bystander for his quick help, and I am thankful that Mr. Vidal, who came to Norfolk to grow as a student and athlete, is alive and thriving. We work every day to offer a safe environment to our local college students and to hold accountable the individuals who harm our neighbors.”